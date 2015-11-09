BERLIN Nov 9 Continental slightly raised its full-year profit outlook after posting higher third-quarter earnings on growing car sales in Europe and North America.

The German auto parts and tyre maker now targets an adjusted profit margin of "more than 11 percent" after previously guiding for "around 11 percent", it said on Monday, citing "steady growth" in the two regions.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 11 percent to 1.075 billion euros ($1.16 billion), near the lowest analyst forecast of 1.083 billion in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9291 euros)