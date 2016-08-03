BERLIN Aug 3 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental has raised its full-year profitability target on strong demand for tyres after posting forecast-beating earnings in the second quarter.

The group said on Wednesday it now aimed for a 2016 adjusted operating margin of more than 11 percent, compared with 11.8 percent in 2015 and a previous forecast for around 11 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.30 billion euros ($1.46 billion) in the second quarter from 1.23 billion a year earlier, Continental said, beating analyst consensus for 1.24 billion in a Reuters poll.

Growth in the automotive business picked up in the April-to-June period, Continental said, as carmakers raised spending on emissions technology and automated driving.

Despite volatile market conditions, the Hanover, Germany-based group is gearing up for strong sales at group level in the second half, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said.

"Over the remainder of the year, we expect the positive sales momentum to continue in line with our outlook for the fiscal year," the CEO said.

($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)