FRANKFURT Jan 11 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental expects slowing growth this year after meeting its targets for 2015 sales and adjusted operating profit, it said on Monday.

Continental said it expected a sales increase of around 5 percent after a 14 percent jump to about 39.2 billion euros ($42.8 billion) in 2015, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)