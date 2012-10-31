* Demand weaker "in some areas" including diesel engines-CFO

* Q3 adj EBIT 838.5 mln euros vs. 743.7 mln a year ago

* Continental affirms 2012 sales, profit outlook

* Expects to outgrow global passenger-car production in 2013-CFO (Adds background, analyst comment)

By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz

BERLIN, Oct 31 Continental, Germany's biggest tyre maker, will scale back some production as Europe's debt crisis saps demand, it said on Wednesday as it announced third-quarter profits in line with forecasts.

Demand in areas such as diesel engines for smaller cars mainly destined for austerity-strapped southern Europe is weaker than three months ago, Wolfgang Schaefer, finance chief at Hanover-based Continental, which also produces auto parts, told Reuters.

"The road ahead is getting bumpier," Schaefer said.

Continental has not ruled out paring employees' working hours under government "Kurzarbeit" rules, he said. These provide a public subsidy to help companies avoid dismissals. But Continental will first cut back on overtime, Schaefer said.

Continental's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 838.5 million euros ($1.09 billion) from 743.7 million a year ago, above a consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll of 837 million.

Benefiting from growth in North America and Asia, the company affirmed its outlook for 2012, saying group sales may increase more than 7 percent to over 32.5 billion euros while margin on adjusted EBIT may exceed last year's 10.1 percent.

Continental raised its outlook in August, having previously aimed to boost sales by 5 percent to more than 32 billion euros and match the 2011 profit margin.

Continental shares were down 1 percent at 78.79 euros at 1113 GMT.

The company ranks fourth among the world's biggest tyre makers, trailing Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Michelin and Bridgestone, the global market leader.

CFO Schaefer said Continental stands by its goal to expand faster next year than global passenger-car production, which the company expects to grow between 1 and 3 percent from more than 79 million units in 2012.

"Continental can't extricate itself completely from the market downtrend but its international presence and strong tyre business offsets weakness in automotive operations," said Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Webb)