BERLIN, Nov 7 German auto supplier Continental lifted its group 2013 margin target as its business in Europe stabilised and its tyre division posted a record profit margin in the third-quarter, sending its shares to a record high.

Continental forecast its adjusted operating margin would increase to at least 10.5 percent this year, compared with a previous target of more than 10 percent.

The tyre division posted an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 21.6 percent in the third quarter, helped by lower raw material costs.

"The tyre results indicate a stable pricing, better than peers," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Schwarz said. The tyre margin was at a historic peak, he said.

Continental's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 19 percent to 1.02 billion euros ($1.38 billion), beating the highest analyst estimate of 950 million euros from a Reuters poll.

"These are pretty solid results," said Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope.

The company's shares rose more than 7 percent to an all-time high of 145.4 euros.

In the third-quarter, passenger car registrations jumped 6 percent worldwide, with China up 21 percent, U.S sales up 9 percent, and registrations in Europe - Continental's largest market - rose 3 percent, compared with the year-earlier period.

Auto demand in Europe, which accounts for over half of the car parts and tyre maker's sales, should continue to stabilise in 2014 while China is poised for further growth, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

Car registrations in Europe swung back to growth in September and October after sales slumped to a 20-year low in the first half of the year.

Continental, however, lowered its target for full-year sales to about 33.5 billion euros from a previously expected 34 billion, citing a strong euro.

The currency's appreciation shaved 511 million euros off nine-month group sales, which were 24.9 billion euros, Schaefer said, noting that currency headwinds were most pronounced in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Ireland)