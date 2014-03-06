UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Germany's Continental said first-quarter sales may increase between 3 and 4 percent, slowed by negative effects from currency swings.
Foreign exchange rate effects may shrink first-quarter sales growth by as many as four percentage points, the Hanover-based auto parts and tyre maker said on Thursday.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be above the year-ago level of 796.2 million euros ($1.09 billion).
The company reaffirmed its 2014 outlook, predicting sales to increase by 5 percent this year to about 35 billion euros, after climbing almost 2 percent to 33.3 billion euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources