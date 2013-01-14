FRANKFURT Jan 14 Continental, Germany's biggest tyre maker, said it expected its growth to slow in 2013 as Europe's debt crisis saps demand for cars.

The company said on Monday it saw its sales rising by about 5 percent this year after a 7 percent gain to about 32.7 billion euros ($43.6 billion) in 2012.

That was just below analyst consensus of 32.8 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)