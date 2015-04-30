BERLIN, April 30 Continental increased profit and sales in the first three months and expects further growth in coming quarters, the company said on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to "around 1 billion" euros ($1.1 billion) from 953.1 million a year earlier, the auto parts and tyre maker said, in line with consensus forecasts in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales increased 14 percent to "around 9.6 billion" euros compared with 8.39 billion last year, Hanover-based Continental said.

"Our sales and earnings will continue to improve in the coming quarters," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said, citing Europe's strengthening auto recovery.