UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOVER, Germany May 15 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental expects cooperation with ball-bearing firm Schaeffler to continue to flourish despite the company's move to end an investment accord.
Hanover-based Continental said on Monday that Schaeffler, its largest investor, has terminated a 2008 investment agreement.
"This formal step will not impact the very well functioning, pragmatic and goal-oriented co-operation between Continental and Schaeffler," Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Wednesday at the annual general meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources