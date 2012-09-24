FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German automotive parts supplier Schaeffler plans to sell shares in strategic partner Continental AG worth 1.69 billion euros ($2.18 billion), reducing its stake to 49.9 percent and cutting debt in the process.

In a statement on Monday, Schaeffler said its two German private banks, M.M. Warburg and Bankhaus Metzler, will place 20.8 million shares with investors as part of an accelerated bookbuilding offering. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)