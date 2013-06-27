BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Continental said it will spend 100 million euros ($130 million) in coming years to expand production of truck and bus tyres in Slovakia.

The Hanover-based auto parts and tyre maker aims to increase tyre production at its Puchov, Slovakia-based plant to more than 3 million units per year from 2.6 million, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)