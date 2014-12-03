Dec 3 About 473 gallons of brine has spilled from a Continental Resources Inc pipeline in the northwest corner of North Dakota and remediation crews are on site, the state's Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The brine, a kind of super-concentrated saltwater, leached down a hill, through cattails and onto a frozen prairie pothole, a type of marsh common in the Midwest, the department said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the leak affected the standing water underneath the frozen pothole and Continental is conducting tests, state officials said.

The spill occurred sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 and was reported to state officials on Tuesday, the department said.

The spill was caused by a faulty gasket connected to a cleaning apparatus on the brine pipeline, the end of which is located in a building with a dirt floor on a hill near McGregor, North Dakota. When the gasket failed, brine seeped through the dirt floor and approximately 125 feet down the hill to the pothole, the department said.

A state inspector is at the scene overseeing remediation. Fines for brine spills are decided on a case-by-base basis, the department said.

A Continental representative was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)