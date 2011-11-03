UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 3 German auto parts and tyre maker Continental AG said it now expected to take a bigger hit from soaring prices for raw materials such as synthetic rubber and rare earth.
The Hanover-based company said on Thursday that it now sees the burden from raw material costs at more than 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) this year, compared with a previous outlook for about 850 million.
But it still confirmed its full-year outlook after its third-quarter earnings beat consensus, expecting sales of at least 29.5 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit margin of about 10 percent.
The Hanover, Germany-based group's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped about 53 percent to 743.7 million euros ($1.0 billion), more than the 713 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Rival French tyre firm rival Michelin last week reaffirmed its full-year targets, despite an uncertain truck tyre market in the fourth quarter, after reporting a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.
($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources