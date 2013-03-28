LONDON, March 28 Continental Farmers Group PLC : * United Farmers Holding Company - offer for Continental Farmers Group Plc * United farmers - recommended cash offer for Continental Farmers effected by means of a scheme of arrangement * United Farmers - basic offer for Continental Farmers Group values firm at £58.2 million * United Farmers - offering Continental Farmers shareholders 35 pence in cash for each share and up to a further 2 pence in cash for each share by way of deferred consideration * United Farmers is wholly-owned by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., Saudi Grains and Fodder Holding LLC and Almarai Company.