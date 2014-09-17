Sept 17 Continental Resources Inc
boosted its 2014 capital budget on Wednesday, citing
more-expensive oil well completion techniques in North Dakota's
Bakken shale and a new project in Oklahoma.
The company now expects to spend $4.55 billion this year, up
from a previous forecast of $4.05 billion.
Despite the new spending, Continental cut the top end of its
2014 production forecast range, now expecting oil and gas output
27 percent to 30 percent higher than 2013. The company
previously told Wall Street that 2014 production should be 26
percent to 32 percent higher than last year.
Continental shares closed Wednesday at $75.82, up 35 percent
so far this year. The company is holding its analyst day on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)