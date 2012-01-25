(Follows alerts)

Jan 25 Oil and gas producer Continental Resources' fourth-quarter output rose 57 percent as it drilled more wells in the Bakken in North Dakota and the Anadarko Woodford in Oklahoma.

The company, which has increased its crude oil prodcution to 72 percent of total production in the fourth quarter, said it may not drill some undeveloped gas reserves in 2013 as planned.

U.S. benchmark natural gas prices have nearly halved in the last one year forcing companies to shift to profitable oil and natural gas liquids.

For the fourth quarter, the company produced 75,219 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), up from 48,034 Boepd a year ago. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)