By Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, July 26 Continental Resources Inc expects to report a 76 percent year-over-year increase in its total oil production for the second quarter, although the company did not provide a separate output breakout for its assets in North Dakota's Bakken shale.

The Oklahoma City-based company said on Thursday it expects to report a record level of output just under 95,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its operations in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Montana in its second quarter earnings. Oil accounts for about two-thirds of that production, it said in a statement.

Company CEO Harold Hamm added that production exceeded 100,000 boepd in June.

Continental is among the major producers in the prolific Bakken prospect in North Dakota, a shale outpost that produced more than 570,000 barrels-per-day of oil in May, according to state data. The company completed 64 gross wells in the play during the second quarter.

Wall street analysts, such as Barclays, had reported major cutbacks in the Bakken in July due to high costs and falling oil prices and oil-services company Baker Hughes has warned sub $80 a barrel oil prices would curtail drilling in North Dakota.

Continental, however, says it has not made any production cuts in North Dakota, although it is now operating only 22 rigs there, compared with the peak of 26 two months earlier.

"We have an ongoing plan to update our rig fleet and so we do have fewer rigs drilling today than we did two months ago," Rick Muncrief, vice president of operations, told Reuters last week.

He said the company is replacing older rigs with newer models that improve efficiency and are easier to move. The company is also making efficiency gains.

"We're seeing the same number of wells drilled with fewer rigs because our cycle times are coming down pretty dramatically. We're getting more efficient," he added.

Continental's costs per well, however, are rising both for tapping the oil and transporting it to market.

"We're seeing challenges with cost and actually we've sent out a letter to our vendors to challenge them ... to get more efficient," he added.

CEO Hamm acknowledged the cost issue in a statement on Thursday and said his company is focusing on driving down drilling, completion and transportation costs.

Continental spends about $8.5 million per well, according to estimates by ITG Investment Research. That compares with the $11 million per well that Hess Corp, another major Bakken producer, expects to spend on each Bakken well this year.

It sold 147,000 fewer barrels of oil than it produced in the second quarter, expecting prices to rise soon.

The company revised its proved reserves higher based on increased drilling in the Bakken and the Anadarko Woodford prospect in Oklahoma. The reserves stand at 610 million at the end of June, up from 508 million boe at the end of last year.

Continental will release its earnings statement after the market close on Aug. 8.

The company's shares were down about 3 percent at $67.15 in afternoon trading. (Additional reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)