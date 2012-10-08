Oct 8 Leading Bakken oil producer Continental
Resources Inc set a target for production growth of 30
percent to 35 percent next year as it laid out plans to triple
production and proved reserves over the next five years.
The production target for 2013 is based on anticipated
capital expenditure of $3.4 billion, which would represent a
rise from its recently increased $3 billion capex budget for
this year.
The company's growth plans are focused on its fields in the
Bakken shale region of North Dakota and Montana as well as
Oklahoma's Anadarko Woodford basin.
"Our legacy assets in the largest oil field found in over 40
years, the Bakken, provide a large amount of comfort in the
reliability of our new five-year plan," Chief Executive Harold
Hamm said in a statement, ahead of an investor day the company
is hosting on Tuesday.