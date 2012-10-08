Oct 8 Leading Bakken oil producer Continental Resources Inc set a target for production growth of 30 percent to 35 percent next year as it laid out plans to triple production and proved reserves over the next five years.

The production target for 2013 is based on anticipated capital expenditure of $3.4 billion, which would represent a rise from its recently increased $3 billion capex budget for this year.

The company's growth plans are focused on its fields in the Bakken shale region of North Dakota and Montana as well as Oklahoma's Anadarko Woodford basin.

"Our legacy assets in the largest oil field found in over 40 years, the Bakken, provide a large amount of comfort in the reliability of our new five-year plan," Chief Executive Harold Hamm said in a statement, ahead of an investor day the company is hosting on Tuesday.