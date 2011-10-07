(Follows alerts)
Oct 7 Independent oil and natural gas company
Continental Resources expects to meet the upper-end of
its production-growth forecast for 2011 on the back of a strong
third quarter.
"We significantly accelerated production growth in the third
quarter, especially in the North Dakota Bakken," CEO Harold Hamm
said in a statement.
The Enid, Oklahoma-based company had forecast a 36-39
percent production growth for 2011 previously.
Continental said it expects to recognize a pre-tax
unrealized gain of more than $500 million related to derivative
instruments in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $49.89 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)