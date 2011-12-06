LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Market participants hope that weeks of speculation over the European Banking Authority's termsheet for contingent capital instruments will finally end this week, but many fear that there could be much disappointment with the final result.

According to an EBA spokesperson, its board of supervisors will meet on Wednesday and Thursday when they are set to finalise the European bank recapitalisation package and the contingent capital termsheet. A publication date will also be agreed and could be this week.

The spokesperson confirmed that the whole package would be released at the same time and that the EBA would not release the termsheet separately.

Bankers have been hoping that the EBA will come up with something that it workable not only from an issuer point of view in terms of costs, but also something that it palatable to investors.

However, the latest rumour doing the rounds was that the EBA seemed to be leaning towards an Additional Tier 1 host instrument rather than a less subordinated one, which bankers believe will make the whole exercise pointless.

Additional Tier 1 as defined under the global and European frameworks is perpetual and does not have a coupon step-up. Furthermore, coupons are fully discretionary and the terms and conditions can't include features such as dividend stoppers and pushers.

According to market participants, the issuer would also need to have authorisation to issue all the needed shares before the issue date. As for the trigger where the instruments would potentially convert into shares, 7% is said to be the consensus. The instruments would have to be issued by June next year which is also the deadline for banks to get to a 9% Core Tier 1 level.

"If this is the way the EBA wants to go, then it will all be pointless," said a capital solutions specialist. "It doesn't help you get to the 9% Core Tier 1 level set by the EBA. If a bank is below 9% and uses this to get there, I can't see anyone willing to buy these instruments. I don't see it as useful."

Another senior FIG banker echoed this view. "Those who would like to issue these instruments won't be able to because no investor is going to want to buy them," he said. "And for those that can, they don't need the capital and therefore won't issue."

One way to get investors to participate could be to make outstanding hybrid Tier 1 instruments less friendly, the capital solutions banker said.

"What they should do/have done is to say: coupons on all the outstanding Tier 1 stocks are suspended until banks reach a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9% and there will be redemption restrictions on these instruments while the new instruments will be eligible for coupon payments," he said.

This would be similar to what Lloyds did at the end of 2009 when its converted a large chunk of outstanding bank capital instruments into GBP7.5bn of contingent capital. The issuer had been prevented from paying coupons on some of the debt, giving investors an incentive to participate. However, the bank also got strong take-up rates on the debt on which it was still paying coupons as investors wanted to move into more liquid transactions.

Another hybrid solution specialist said there was still a possibility that the EBA could change its mind on the host instrument and that a Tier 2 subordinated host could be an option.

Should the EBA opt for this, it would likely be a lot more palatable for buyers as the instruments would have a final maturity date, something fixed income investors favour.

"From what I understand, they are still discussing it," the banker said. "If there is a termsheet in circulation, it is still open to analysis and I understand they are still debating at the EBA to go for a Tier 1 or Tier 2. Why should banks issue a Additional Tier 1 permanent instrument for what is meant to be a temporary buffer. There is no need for this to be Tier 1: the coupon deferral features and permanency don't add very much."

OTHER OPTIONS

Contingent capital or not, this has not stopped European banks from getting on with some capital raising. Barclays Bank and Commerzbank were the latest large European names to join the liability management fray on Monday saying they would buy back some of their hybrid debt at a deep discount to par.

Assuming 100% take-up, the Commerzbank exercise would create as much as EUR600m of capital gain, while Barclays' could help boost the bank's Core Tier 1 by GBP650m, although again, this is assuming full take-up.

Meanwhile, Santander and Banco Sabadell announced at the end of last week that they were seeking to swap some of their preference shares into new shares. They follow BBVA which said at the end of November that it would issue up to EUR3.48bn in convertible bonds to retail investors.

The European Banking Authority said in October BBVA would need EUR7.1bn of additional capital to meet the terms of new recapitalisation proposals for the region. Spanish banks are able to count convertible bonds under their recapitalisation plans. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)