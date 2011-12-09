LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority' strict criteria on the features governing contingent capital will restrict investors interest, leaving states as the main buyers investors bankers said this week.

The EBA finally released its long-awaited CoCo termsheet on Thursday but the choice of a Tier 1 host instrument will make it a difficult sell to real money investors.

The news was not wholly unexpected, but was still a blow to hopes that the EBA would choose a more investor-friendly instrument.

"It is disappointing, it would have been better if they had gone for a dated Tier 2 host and it would have made life easier," said a head of hybrid structuring.

"I don't think it will be used widely but it could be the route governments use to inject capital into the banks if they can't get to a 9% Core Tier 1 ratio by June next year."

He added that unlike the 2008/2009 bank recapitalisations, where governments used a variety of instruments to prop their banks, this would give governments a clear template and would also allow for non-dilutive capital injections.

"They could then sell this in the secondary market," he said.

Another hybrid capital banker echoed this view. "It's not ideal and while the EBA started the process with good intentions, the fact that it was bundled with the whole bank recapitalisation discussions meant that there had to be some compromise and as a result, it limits the potential applications of the instrument for banks.

It's most likely that strategic investors and governments will be the buyers of these."

According to the EBA termsheet, the instruments will have to be Tier 1, perpetual, include a call after five-year, contain fully discretionary coupons which cannot step-up, not have dividend stoppers or pushers, and have to convert into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

They also need to include non-viability language on a contractual basis.

Bond investors agreed that governments would likely end up being the buyers of the instruments.

"For the guys with a big shortfall, I doubt they call sell this stuff," said a FIG credit analyst at a fund manager. "However, if this is the blueprint for how government money could be injected, it's a fantastic idea."

Another agreed saying it would work well, although he added that he would consider buying the instrument depending on the institution and where it was located.

LIABILITY MANAGEMENT, A POSSIBLE ROUTE

One way getting investors to hold the new instruments could be via liability management, some bankers suggested.

"Liability management could be a key application and instead of seeing debt for equity swaps like we have seen before, we could see debt for CoCo swaps," said the head of hybrid capital management.

"This could provide investors with liquid securities with an on market coupon."

However, it is clear that banks that want to go down this route would either have to price the new securities very generously, therefore making them less attractive to issue, or have to use coercive tactics.

Despite the disappointment, it is very much in line with what the market had expected and while contingent capital might be useful, it has become clear over recent weeks that banks are keen to use other ways to reach the 9% ratio. Asset-shedding, dividends cuts and liability management are all going to be part of banks' toolbox.

Banks now have until January 20th to present their plans to raise the EUR114.7bn needed.

CRD4 READ ACROSS?

But for hybrid bankers, the termsheet could also give a steer as to where the EBA is heading in terms of its thinking on hybrids.

"This creates a European precedent and could break the vicious circle of no regulator wanting to be the first to sign off on contingent capital," said the hybrid banker. "For jurisdictions implementing national finishes, this can be part of the national buffer and it is useful to have in that context."

Another agreed. "This is tomorrow's CDR4 hybrid and gives us a roadmap for Additional Tier 1," he said.

However, the EBA was very clear in stating that this did not prejudge on CRD4 on which the EBA still have to define Additional Tier 1 technical standards. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)