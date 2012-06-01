LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Policymakers designing a regulatory
regime for contingent convertible capital instruments should
consider their potential risks when constructing them, a paper
published by the Bank of England warned on Thursday.
The Bank highlights risks such as holders of contingent
capital instruments trying to sell out ahead of a conversion,
and bank management or equity holders manipulating ratios to
avoid triggers, underlining the likelihood that market
participants in a competitive system will respond to economic
incentives.
The paper's authors marshaled evidence from nearly 60
academic and policymaker sources to consider the case for and
against CoCos.
It also examined existing issues from Credit Suisse, three
Irish banks, Lloyds TSB Bank, Newcastle Building Society, and
Rabobank - all of which have triggers related to some measure of
core capital.
It said "the key considerations when deciding which capital
measure to use in the numerator are the timeliness of conversion
and the risk of investors manipulating the trigger."
It added: "If the trigger metric depends on a bank's ratio
of capital to assets or risk-weighted assets, incumbent equity
holders or managers could try to reduce assets to push the ratio
up and away from the trigger value."
The paper seemed slightly more positive on market-based
triggers. It said "in the period up to the crisis there is some
evidence suggesting that conversion would have occurred earlier
if the trigger was based on a capital ratio with market
capitalisation as the numerator."
It did caution that a crude market capitalisation measure
could be vulnerable to manipulation by investors, but suggested
options to deal with this risk, including a moving average of
market capitalisation, restrictions on long/short investors
holding CoCos, and multiple triggers.
The Bank's paper also examined alternatives to CoCos that
might fulfill the same aims.
It mentioned mandatory rights issues, capital insurance,
debt to equity conversion, and straight debt writedowns.
Contrary to reports elsewhere, the Bank's paper comes to no
definite conclusion, and should not be read as a straight
rejection or acceptance of Cocos as a part of regulatory
capital.
The report acknowledged that "issuing precautionary
contingent capital instead of equity might also reduce
risk-shifting incentives as long as holders of contingent
capital face a credible threat of suffering losses. Market
prices of precautionary contingent capital could provide useful
information about the riskiness of banks to supervisors if
investors have private information about banks' assets."
The bulk of the report is concerned with how an instrument
that achieves these benefits could be designed.
However, the Bank's preference for large cushions of common
equity in the banking system has been well documented, and there
is little here to contradict that view.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, Editing by Helene Durand)