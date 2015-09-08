MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 8 Continental Resources Inc, North Dakota's second-largest oil producer, said on Tuesday it would cut at least 11 percent from its 2015 capital budget due to the drop in crude prices.
The company now plans to spend $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion this year, down from a previous forecast to spend $2.7 billion.
Continental, led by billionaire Harold Hamm, said it will reduce its rig count in North Dakota from 10 to eight.
Shares of Continental rose less than 1 percent to $30.99. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.