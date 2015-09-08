(Adds details on new forecast; updates stock)

By Ernest Scheyder

Sept 8 Continental Resources Inc cut its 2015 budget for at least the third time on Tuesday, as it grapples with the reality of cheap crude, but North Dakota's second-largest oil producer said it still expects double-digit production growth this year.

Founder and Chief Executive Harold Hamm cancelled all of Continental's oil hedges last fall after calling OPEC leader Saudi Arabia a "toothless tiger" in a bet that a price rebound would soon materialize.

But no such sustained rebound has yet occurred, forcing thousands of layoffs across the oil industry and leading many of Continental's peers to curb their own spending.

Globally, oil companies have cut their budgets by about 20 percent this year, analysts at Barclays, the investment bank, said on Tuesday. But U.S. output has stayed quite resilient thanks to a rise in well productivity.

Continental hopes to save as much as $350 million this year by reducing its rig count in North Dakota from 10 to eight and temporarily ending fracking of most wells.

The company now plans to spend $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion this year, down from a previous forecast to spend $2.7 billion.

"We are reducing capital expenditures to protect our balance sheet and to preserve the value of our world-class assets until commodity prices improve," Hamm said in a statement.

The cuts also came after rival Noble Energy Inc raised its 2015 production forecast on Tuesday without cutting spending.

At Continental, part of the spending cut is designed to make the company cash flow neutral - spend no more than it takes in - though executives said oil prices would need to move higher than $50 per barrel to achieve that goal, even now.

"Obviously we are in a dynamic environment and our outlook could change," John Hart, Continental's chief financial officer, said in a statement.

OUTPUT INCREASE

Despite the spending cut, Continental still expects its output to rise 19 percent to 23 percent this year, partly a function of the company's gains in efficiencies and technology that Hamm and others have touted for months.

Continental now expects to leave 2015 with an output of 200,000 to 215,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Previously the company had projected the lower end of its output guidance would be 210,000. Tuesday's cut to the bottom end of the range was due to delays in fracking.

Shares of Continental rose less than 1 percent to close Tuesday at $30.99 per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)