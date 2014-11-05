Nov 5 North Dakota oil producer Continental
Resources Inc said on Wednesday it will drop all of its
oil hedges in order to benefit from what it hopes will be a
price rebound.
"We have elected to monetize nearly all of our outstanding
oil hedges, allowing us to fully participate in what we
anticipate will be an oil price recovery," Chief Executive
Harold Hamm said in a statement.
The price of oil has fallen more than 25 percent in the past
three months, harming Continental and other companies that
produce oil and natural gas from shale formations around the
United States.
But given the recent oil price dip, Continental doesn't plan
to add any new drilling rigs to its fleet until 2015, a step
that will trim its capital spending by $600 million. The company
now expects a 2015 capital budget of $4.6 billion, down from a
previous estimate of $5.2 billion.
The company also trimmed its production growth estimate for
next year, now expecting a 23 percent to 29 percent jump from
2014 levels. Hamm had previously forecast a 26 percent to 32
percent jump for next year.
Continental shares fell about 1 percent in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)