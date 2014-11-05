Nov 5 Continental Resources Inc, the
largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation,
said on Wednesday its quarterly profit soared due to a gain on
derivatives and higher output.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $533.5
million, or $1.44 per share, compared with $167.5 million, or 45
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Continental recorded a $473.9 million gain on derivatives, a
stark change from the year-ago period when it lost $203 million
on derivatives. Quarterly production rose 29 percent to an
average of 182,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Continental will forego the title of largest North Dakota
oil producer next month, when rival Whiting Petroleum Corp
is expected to close on its buyout of Kodiak Oil & Gas
Corp.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)