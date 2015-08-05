Aug 5 Continental Resources Inc, the second-largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell 99 percent as crude prices plunged.

The company posted net income of $403,000, or break-even on a per-share basis, for the second quarter, compared with $103.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-before period.

Average daily production increased 35 percent to 226,547 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Peter Galloway)