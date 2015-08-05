BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Continental Resources Inc, the second-largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell 99 percent as crude prices plunged.
The company posted net income of $403,000, or break-even on a per-share basis, for the second quarter, compared with $103.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-before period.
Average daily production increased 35 percent to 226,547 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017