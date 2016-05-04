May 4 Continental Resources Inc, the oil producer founded by legendary wildcatter Harold Hamm, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net loss widened from a year ago due to low oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of $198.3 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Production rose 12 percent to 230,802 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)