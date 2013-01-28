(Adds details on French position, background)
LONDON Jan 28 The European Medicines Agency is
to review the safety of third and fourth-generation combined
oral contraceptives to decide if there is a need to restrict
their use.
Monday's move followed a request by France, where
authorities have already taken steps to reduce use of the drugs
in favour of second-generation birth control pills.
The newer pills, which include Bayer's Meliane or
Yasmin, have proved popular because they reduce side effects
seen with earlier versions, such as weight gain and acne.
But France wants the European Union regulator to restrict
their use because of concerns they carry a higher risk of
dangerous blood clots.
While all oral contraceptives are associated with some
danger of blood clots, a number of studies suggest the most
recent third- and fourth-generation pills carry a higher risk
than their predecessors.
The London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), which said
earlier this month there was no new evidence of safety risks,
said the blood-clot risk with all birth control pills was "very
small", although it was higher for third- and fourth-generation
ones.
"There is no reason for any woman to stop taking her
contraceptive. If a woman has concerns, she can discuss this
with her doctor," the EMA said in its latest statement.
The French government earlier this month said it would stop
reimbursing prescription costs of the third- and
fourth-generation pills and would restrict their use after a
woman sued Bayer over alleged side effects.
About 2.5 million women in France take third- and
fourth-generation pills, roughly half all those on oral
contraceptives. French health authorities argue this use of the
newer pills is excessive.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Anthony Barker)