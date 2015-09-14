(Repeats for additional subscribers)

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Sept 14 This fall, Boston-based fund giant Fidelity plans to celebrate the 25-year tenure of William Danoff, head of the biggest fund run by a single manager in the U.S. and arguably the best-performing large cap manager of his time.

At a time when investors have been shifting tens of billions of dollars from active management to passively-managed funds, Danoff is one of the few mutual fund managers whose quarterly disclosures can move market prices. His Contrafund, with $106.3 billion in assets under management, is a mainstay of retirement savings plans nationwide.

Yet some financial advisors and fund analysts say they are concerned that Fidelity has yet to name a co-manager for Contrafund, setting up the risk that investors will flee and remaining shareholders will suffer should Danoff, 55, retire or otherwise leave the fund suddenly.

"There is a key man risk with Contrafund," said Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, an analyst at Morningstar who covers the fund. "Not only has Danoff done quite well but he's managing such a large sum of money that it's not a role that another person could easily step into."

Those concerns are an echo of last September, when Bill Gross, who often referred to himself as the king of bonds, abruptly left Pimco and his management of the Total Return fund. To be sure, Gross had his worst performance in nearly two decades in the year before he left Pimco, and the fund had seen 16 straight months of outflows leading up to his departure. After his departure, Total Return suffered $18 billion in outflows in the first month alone, and another $107 billion between October 2014 and August 2015, according to Lipper data.

Should Danoff leave, a sizeable rush to redeem shares could force Contrafund to unload some of its positions in companies such as Facebook, Apple, and Walt Disney in which it is one of the largest shareholders, analysts said. Retirement plans, meanwhile, may be forced to remove the fund from among its investment options because the fund would no longer have the same management team in place for at least three years.

Most advisors and institutional investors require at least a three-year track record with current management before investing, and the slate is wiped clean if the principal manager leaves without having three years or more with a co-manager, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

Fidelity did not make Danoff available for this article, but said concerns about succession planning are overblown.

"Will is not going anywhere," said Brian Hogan, the head of Fidelity's equity division. "I can say that with a lot of confidence. I talk to Will almost every day in person, on phone, or email. He's tremendously engaged and he's the investment leader, a real workhorse in the department."

When asked what would happen if Danoff was somehow incapacitated, Hogan said, "We have a tremendously deep bench of portfolio managers who may not be household names yet but probably will be."

The problem is unique to Fidelity: the next-largest stock fund run by a single manager, the T Rowe Price Growth Stock fund, run by Joseph Fath, is at $44.1 billion under assets, while the third largest is another Fidelity product, the Fidelity Growth Company fund, at $39.2 billion, run by Steven Wymer.

'ABSENT-MINDED PROFESSOR'

Since he took over Contrafund in September of 1990, Danoff has posted an average annualized gain of 13.3 percent, the best performance of any large cap growth fund over the same time, according to Lipper data. The benchmark S&P 500 posted a 10 percent annualized gain over the same time, while the average actively managed large cap fund returned an annualized 9.4 percent.

Someone who invested $10,000 in Contrafund in September 1990 would now have $213,719, more than double the $103,058 gain from investing in the S&P 500. The average large cap fund, meanwhile, would have returned $95,586 from the same investment.

That performance is one reason why Fidelity emphasizes the chance to work with him to potential recruits, and why he leads a meeting each year with all of the firm's analysts that is said to be standing room only. Known to carry around a spiral notebook with handwritten notes on stocks, Danoff meets with hundreds of companies a year, and has easy access to management at companies who are keen to receive his endorsement.

Danoff, who joined Fidelity in 1986 as an analyst, has a degree in history from Harvard and an MBA from Wharton. He's known to walk around with a bulging file folder and messy hair, a marked contrast from some of the slickly-groomed fund managers who often show up on television.

"I love Will Danoff, he's like the absent-minded professor and he has encyclopedia knowledge of stocks," said David Caruso, managing director of Danvers, Massachusetts Coastal Capital Group who oversees approximately $800 million in client assets. "If he were to leave I would have to think very hard about leaving my assets there."

Fidelity named John Roth as co-manager of another fund that Danoff had run by himself, the $27 billion Fidelity Advisor New Insights fund, in 2013. The move was interpreted by many fund analysts as a sign that Roth will eventually become Danoff's successor at Contrafund.

Ford Motor Company announced last month it would drop Contrafund from its fund lineup, pulling $900 million from the fund. The company attributed the decision as part of a plan to "best suit the needs of our employees," while retirement plan analysts said Ford has been removing funds run by stockpickers.

Unlike competitor T. Rowe Price Group, which emphasizes its hub of analysts over individual fund managers, Fidelity's reliance on star managers like Danoff poses a problem for it over the long-term, Rosenbluth added.

"There's a very small handful of managers who are known, and like everybody else they are getting older and sooner or later they will be retiring," Rosenbluth said. "At that point it's not inconceivable for investors to say I'm just going to choose a Vanguard 500 index fund from now on." (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John Pickering)