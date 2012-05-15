May 15 Trucking company Contrans Group Inc
said it will scrap plans to end its dual-class share
structure as shareholders did not approve the move.
A single-share structure would have enhanced the acceptance
of the company's shares among institutional shareholders, which
have periodically expressed concern with its current structure,
Contrans said in April.
The proposal, which included plans to convert each Class B
multiple voting share into 1.727 Class A subordinate voting
shares, did not receive the required support, Contrans said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The Class B multiple voting shares are held by Contrans' CEO
Stan Dunford, directors Robert Burgess and some others.
Dunford owns a 11.75 percent stake in the company, whose top
shareholder is Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd.
All Class A subordinate voting shares of Contrans were to be
reclassified as common shares following the conversion.
"Contrans does not intend to present any additional
proposals of this nature and will continue to focus on its
business operations, which remain strong," the company said.
"We don't expect any impact as a result of this proposal not
receiving support," said National Bank Financial analyst Cameron
Doerksen, maintaining his "sector perform" rating on the stock.
Earlier this month , Canada's No. 2 telecommunications
provider Telus Corp withdrew a similar plan on
shareholder opposition, which was led by its largest shareholder
Mason Capital Management LLC.
Contrans, which provides shippers with van, dry tank, liquid
tank and dump trailing equipment services, on Monday reported a
more than 50 percent jump in first-quarter profit and said
revenue increased 20 percent on higher demand.
Its shares fell 5 Canadian cents to C$9.10 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)