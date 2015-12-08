BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
MONTERREY Dec 7 Mexican supermarket chain Soriana on Monday launched its offer to buy rival Comercial Mexicana at a price of 32.6124 pesos per share, as part of a deal first announced in January.
The offer, for up to 35.417 billion pesos ($2.10 billion), is slightly lower than the original price as the competition regulator Cofece said they could not purchase some of the stores.
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.