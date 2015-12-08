MONTERREY Dec 7 Mexican supermarket chain Soriana on Monday launched its offer to buy rival Comercial Mexicana at a price of 32.6124 pesos per share, as part of a deal first announced in January.

The offer, for up to 35.417 billion pesos ($2.10 billion), is slightly lower than the original price as the competition regulator Cofece said they could not purchase some of the stores.

($1 = 16.8810 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)