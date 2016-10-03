Oct 3 ConvaTec Ltd, a wound and ostomy care
products maker, said an initial public offering of its shares on
the London Stock Exchange is expected to raise about $1.8
billion.
ConvaTec, which was sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
to private-equity firms for $4.1 billion in 2008, did not say
how many shares it would sell, or the expected price
range. reut.rs/2cLERc8
The company said the offering would also allow for a partial
realisation by private-equity firms Nordic Capital, Avista
Capital Partners and members of the management team of their
stake in ConvaTec.
ConvaTec, which has 230 active patent bunches and more than
2,000 patents and patent applications, reported revenue of
$828.9 million in the six months ended June 30.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)