UPDATE 4-Rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry dead at 90
* Went to prison for sex crime, tax evasion (Adds Berry comment from announcement of his upcoming album, paragraph 13)
Sept 15 Convisual AG : * Says longtime board member Achim Plate was elected in recent meeting on
Sept. 13 Chairman of the Supervisory Board * Says Franziska Oelte resigns from the position of Chairman of Supervisory
Board for personal reasons * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Went to prison for sex crime, tax evasion (Adds Berry comment from announcement of his upcoming album, paragraph 13)
DUBAI, March 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.