LONDON, April 24 Conviviality Retail Plc

Conviviality notes recent media speculation in the trade press in relation to the acquisition of a small number of off licences from Bibby Retail Services Limited, owner of the Rhythm & Booze chain of off-licences

* Confirms that it is in discussions with Bibby Retail Services Limited

* There is no certainty that any transaction with bibby will be concluded.