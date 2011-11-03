* Q3 EPS ex-items 53 cents vs 51 cents Wall St view

Nov 3 U.S. trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc CNW.N reported higher quarterly profit as it contained costs, while higher pricing and fuel surcharges drove up revenue.

Con-way has been systematically shrinking volume while raising prices, correcting inefficient and overloaded areas that had been cutting into earnings.

Con-way Freight, the less-than-truckload division that accounts for more than 60 percent of total revenues, had higher revenue in the quarter, even as tonnage fell.

The division raised rates by an average of 6.9 percent on non-contractual business, effective Aug. 1.

Revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 12 percent in the quarter from a year ago and rose 6.7 percent, excluding the fuel surcharge. Tonnage per day fell 5.5 percent, reflecting network efficiency.

"Con-way Freight's continued focus on managing costs, rationalizing volumes in the network and maintaining yield growth delivered positive results," Con-way Chief Executive Officer Douglas Stotlar said in a statement.

"The emphasis remains on continuous improvement in all areas of the business," he said.

The company's logistics division, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, as well as its truckload operation had a double-digit revenue increase in the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said on Thursday it earned 53 cents per share in the third quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 51 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared with 22 cents a year ago.

The company said its net income of $29.1 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $8.2 million, or 15 cents per share loss, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to $1.38 billion, compared with the average forecast of $1.36 billion.

The company is holding an earnings conference call before the market opens on Friday.

Its shares closed up 2.8 percent at $29.23 on the New York Stock Exchange. Economic worries have contributed to a 20 percent drop in the shares this year. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)