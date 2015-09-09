UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Sept 9 XPO Logistics Inc said it would buy trucking and logistics company Con-way Inc for $3 billion, including debt, making it the second largest provider of less-than-truckload services in North America.
XPO's offer of $47.60 per Con-way share in cash represents a premium of nearly 34 percent to the stock's close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.