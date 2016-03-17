* Adler had wanted to overhaul Conwert's admin. board

* Withdrew proposal at emotional shareholder meeting

* Compromise sees Adler Chairman join Conwert admin board (Adds quotes, background)

VIENNA, March 17 Austrian property group Conwert and its biggest shareholder Adler ended a power struggle on Thursday by reaching a compromise on Adler's attempt to change Conwert's administrative board.

After emotional pleas by Conwert shareholders at an extraordinary meeting for the companies to bury the hatchet, Adler, which has a 22.4 percent stake in Conwert, withdrew its proposal to replace three directors on Conwert's board with its own candidates.

One shareholder, who said he has invested in both Adler and Conwert, told the companies he could not "bear this war between Austria and Germany. Kids, just try to get along."

After about five hours of discussions, Adler representative Christoph Mager announced an amended proposal to merely include Adler's Chairman Dirk Hoffmann in Conwert's administrative board - which also influences operations - as a fifth member.

Investors representing more than 64 percent of Conwert shares at the meeting voted in favour of the amended proposal. "We have understood the mood clearly," Mager said.

Adler, which is also a property developer and manager, has said Conwert had not been implementing fast enough its strategy to focus on residential properties in Germany and sell retail assets to generate cash for further acquisitions in the fast-growing German market. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)