VIENNA, March 2 Shareholder advisor ISS is recommending that investors vote against a push by German real estate group Adler to overhaul Austrian rival Conwert's board of directors, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Adler holds just over 22.4 percent of Conwert. It called a shareholder meeting for March 17 to replace three of Conwert's four top managers and add another member of its choosing -- a proposal Conwert and its second-biggest shareholder Fidelity reject.

The ISS document says that Adler has not provided a "compelling rationale", adding that Adler may end up with too much power over Conwert's management.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)