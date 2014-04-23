VIENNA, April 23 Austrian real-estate company
Conwert appointed Kerstin Gelbmann, a co-chief
executive of investment company Austro Holding, as head of its
admnistrative board on Wednesday.
Gelbmann is also on the supervisory board of Austrian
construction firm Strabag, where major Conwert
shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner was CEO until last year.
Conwert is due to elect two new administrative board members
to vacant positions at its annual shareholder meeting on May 7.
Dissident investor Alexander Proschowsky has put himself forward
as a candidate.
Gelbmann said in a statement: "As we have made clear in the
past, our strategy is aligned towards growth in our core markets
of Germany and Austria."
