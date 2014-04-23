VIENNA, April 23 Austrian real-estate company Conwert appointed Kerstin Gelbmann, a co-chief executive of investment company Austro Holding, as head of its admnistrative board on Wednesday.

Gelbmann is also on the supervisory board of Austrian construction firm Strabag, where major Conwert shareholder Hans Peter Haselsteiner was CEO until last year.

Conwert is due to elect two new administrative board members to vacant positions at its annual shareholder meeting on May 7. Dissident investor Alexander Proschowsky has put himself forward as a candidate.

Gelbmann said in a statement: "As we have made clear in the past, our strategy is aligned towards growth in our core markets of Germany and Austria." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)