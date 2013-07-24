VIENNA, July 24 Austrian property group Conwert said its interim top executive Johannes Meran would hand over to a new CEO in the fourth quarter and that its focus on Germany would remain.

Meran, who has been effectively running the company for two years, will continue to chair the administrative board, the company said on Wednesday. His dual role had attracted criticism given the risks to corporate governance.

"We will have reached the main milestones by the end of the year and are now looking for a suitable CEO," Meran said in a statement. "I am not available for the CEO position. My aim is to retire from the daily operations of Conwert by October 2013." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)