VIENNA Nov 27 Austrian real-estate group Conwert appointed railways manager Clemens Schneider as its new chief executive and said administrative board chief Johannes Meran would leave the firm.

Schneider is currently Austria's Rail-Holding AG, the owner of the Westbahn private long-distance rail and bus operator, and will start as Conwert CEO on Feb. 1 2014, Conwert said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meran, who currently runs Conwert, will step back from day-to-day operations as planned and will leave the company at its annual shareholders' meeting on May 7 2014.

