VIENNA Jan 21 Austrian property group Conwert is scrapping its dividend for 2012 following a clean-up of its balance sheet involving large writedowns, a company director told a newspaper.

Johannes Meran said Conwert would still pay a promised special dividend in April, but the one-off writedowns resulting from its repositioning as a residential property portfolio manager meant there would be no dividend for 2012.

"We have, however, laid the basis for the ability to pay dividends in future," Meran, who chairs Conwert's administrative board, told WirtschaftsBlatt in comments published on Monday.

Conwert said on Thursday it was writing down as much as 187 million euros ($249 million) in goodwill on future sales and property values.

The move follows its planned acquisition of 60 percent of German residential property group Kommunale Wohnen, which will help transform the group into a property manager and reduce its dependence on sales. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)