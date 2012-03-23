VIENNA, March 23 Industrialist Hans-Peter
Haselsteiner's family foundation intends to get a blocking
minority stake in Austrian real estate group Conwert,
the APA news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.
The foundation has agreed to take control of a stake in
Conwert held by Petrus Advisers, Petrus said last week, adding
the HSPS foundation planned to increase its stake in Conwert.
"The Haselsteiner Familien Privatstiftung in the meantime
has bought a further 3.3 percent stake in Conwert and will
increase its stake above 25 percent," Haselsteiner was quoted as
saying on Friday.
He had declined comment last week.
Conwert shares eased 1 percent to 8.61 euros by 1157 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)