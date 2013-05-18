Fitch: Swedish Bank MREL Rules - No Near-Term Debt Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Swedish banks' senior debt ratings are unlikely to be affected in the near term by the country's new framework for loss absorbency under resolution, Fitch Ratings says. The rules add a layer of debt that can be written down to cover losses or converted into equity to restore own funds, ahead of existing senior notes. But this is unlikely to trigger upgrades of existing senior debt in the near term, given th