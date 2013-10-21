VIENNA Oct 21 Austrian property group Conwert plans to cut its workforce, which numbered 713 people at the end of 2012, by up to 30 percent by the end of 2014, its administrative board chief told a newspaper.

Johannes Meran, who is running the company while it seeks a new chief executive, told Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt most of the job cuts would be in Germany, where it has substantial operations and doubling up of back-office functions.

In the interview published on Monday, Meran said the number of employees was planned to fall by 22 percent this year, with a further 5 to 10 percent to be cut next year.

Conwert raised its full-year targets in August after reporting record first-half profits that were boosted by rental income.

Meran said the company should have a CEO by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)