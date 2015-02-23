VIENNA Feb 23 Austrian property group Buwog has no plans to buy competitor Conwert but would be interested in its German real estate portfolio should this be put up for sale, Buwog Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said on Monday.

Conwert this month received an unexpected takeover offer from Deutsche Wohnen's and may try to find a "white knight", or try to get Deutsche Wohnen to increase its offer.

Riedl said: "Should the Germany portfolio be available, we would certainly be in the running," Riedl told reporters, referring to Conwert. "We have been looking into the topic."

Activist investors have called on Conwert to find alternative bidders who might offer more than Deutsche Wohnen's planned 11.50 euro per share. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)