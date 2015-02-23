VIENNA Feb 23 Austrian property group Buwog
has no plans to buy competitor Conwert but
would be interested in its German real estate portfolio should
this be put up for sale, Buwog Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said
on Monday.
Conwert this month received an unexpected takeover offer
from Deutsche Wohnen's and may try to find a "white
knight", or try to get Deutsche Wohnen to increase its
offer.
Riedl said: "Should the Germany portfolio be available, we
would certainly be in the running," Riedl told reporters,
referring to Conwert. "We have been looking into the topic."
Activist investors have called on Conwert to find
alternative bidders who might offer more than Deutsche Wohnen's
planned 11.50 euro per share.
