VIENNA Feb 16 Deutsche Wohnen remains
on the lookout for acquisitions even after its planned takeover
of Austria's Conwert, Chief Executive Michael Zahn
said on Monday.
"We want to keep growing in our core markets," he told a
news conference in Vienna, adding consolidation in the German
residential property market was in full swing.
Shares in Conwert rose sharply to trade above Deutsche
Wohnen's planned 11.50 euro per share offer price as minority
investors said the bid announced on Sunday undervalued the
property group.
