VIENNA Feb 16 Deutsche Wohnen remains on the lookout for acquisitions even after its planned takeover of Austria's Conwert, Chief Executive Michael Zahn said on Monday.

"We want to keep growing in our core markets," he told a news conference in Vienna, adding consolidation in the German residential property market was in full swing.

Shares in Conwert rose sharply to trade above Deutsche Wohnen's planned 11.50 euro per share offer price as minority investors said the bid announced on Sunday undervalued the property group. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)