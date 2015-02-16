VIENNA Feb 16 Activist investment firm Cube
Invest said Deutsche Wohnnen's 11.50 euro per share
offer for Austrian property group Conwert did not
reflect in any way the target's fair value although Cube
welcomed the arrival of a professional real estate investor.
Cube, led by maverick investor Alexander Proschofsky, said
in a statement it would continue a lawsuit it filed last year
challenging resolutions Conwert passed at its annual meeting in
May, when Cube had a stake of around 1.5 percent.
