BRIEF-SRE Group says FY loss from continuing operations RMB254.7
* Board of directors has resolved not to recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016
VIENNA/FRANKFURT Feb 15 Germany's Deutsche Wohnen is planning to make an offer to acquire Austrian real estate company Conwert, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
The plans are to be made public on Monday, the people said. They added that Deutsche Wohnen was still in the process of hammering out final details with authorities.
Deutsche Wohnen and Conwert could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Board of directors has resolved not to recommend payment of final dividend in respect of year ended 31 december 2016
NEW YORK, March 27 A New York real estate investor has taken a page out of Donald Trump's "The Art of the Deal" by selling the president's boyhood home for $2.14 million, or 54 percent more than the $1.39 million he paid in December, an auction house said on Monday.